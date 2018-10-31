A major uptown Charlotte building will soon get a big makeover

The BB&T Center and connecting Overstreet Mall will soon look much different.

Arden Group — the Philadelphia real-estate firm that bought the 22-story, 567,865-square-foot building last year for $148.5 million — will soon start renovations on the Overstreet Mall and several of the building’s lobbies, according to a statement from Trinity Partners, which handles leasing and property management of the building.

Arden will also be adding an outdoor deck to the building at 200 S. College St. in uptown Charlotte. The project is expected to wrap up in the third quarter of 2019.

Rendering of the renovated BB&T Center in uptown Charlotte Courtesy of Trinity Partners

When it bought the BB&T Center in 2017, Arden said it would spend $10 million in improvements to modernize the building over two years. Among the building’s current tenants are BB&T, AIG, TekSystems, AiroTek and Ring Central.





Trinity said the lobbies of the BB&T Center’s first and third floors will be given a facelift with stone and porcelain walls, LED lighting and new decorative elements. The second floor lobby will be renovated and given a tenant amenity center that includes training rooms, conference and event spaces, and a 1,400-square-foot outdoor tenant lounge along College Street.

Rendering of the renovated Overstreet Mall in uptown Charlotte Courtesy of Trinity Partners

Renovations to the Overstreet Mall include new flooring and wall finishes, updated ceilings and new LED lighting. The mall will remain open during renovations, Trinity said. The architecture firm behind the renovation project is Redline Design Group, Trinity said.

Rendering of the renovated BB&T Center in uptown Charlotte Courtesy of Trinity Partners

“...There haven’t been any significant renovations or amenity upgrades for years” at BB&T Center, Trinity Partners’ office leasing broker Rhea Greene said in the statement. “We worked closely with Arden to create a renovation plan that refreshes the public spaces and adds the collaborative amenities and gathering spaces tenants are looking for.”