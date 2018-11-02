Here’s a first look at a new luxury hotel headed for uptown

A luxury JW Mariott Hotel will be part of the Ally Charlotte Center project at Stonewall and College streets.

The hotel will be 21 stories and have 381 rooms. It is being developed by White Lodging in partnership with Crescent Communities.

“The addition of the JW Marriott Charlotte provides a modern luxury lodging option adjacent to the city’s major sports, cultural and convention destinations,” said Deno Yiankes, of White Lodging, in a news release.





The JW Marriott is set to open in 2021, when Ally Charlotte Center, a project anchored by a 26-story office tower, is expected to be complete.

The hotel will have a spa, restaurant, and have a fifth-floor outdoor terrace with a swimming pool and bar.

The hotel will also be able to handle large events with more than 22,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a grand ballroom and junior ballroom.