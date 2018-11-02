There’s another change in Lowe’s leadership ranks

Lowe’s has hired Seemantini Godbole, Target’s senior vice president of digital and marketing technology, as its new chief information officer.

In a statement Friday, the Mooresville-based home improvement retailer said Godbole assumes her new role on Nov. 12.

Godbole will take over the CIO job from Paul Ramsay, who left Lowe’s in late July.

Godbole has been with Target for nearly nine years. She has overseen Target’s “digital technology transformation,” Lowe’s said, including the launch of mobile applications, buy online and pick up in-store programs, guest order fulfillment, the digital wallet and customer loyalty offerings.

Before Target, Godbole held leadership roles at American Airlines and Travelocity. She is a graduate of the National Institute of Technology in India and has a master’s in computer science from Texas Tech University.

In the few months since Marvin Ellison has been CEO at Lowe’s, the company has undergone significant changes in its executive leadership ranks.

For instance, in early July Lowe’s said that the chief operating officer, chief customer officer, corporate administration executive and chief development officer roles would be eliminated, and that responsibilities formerly under these jobs will be assumed by other senior leaders who report directly to Ellison. Some big names to leave the company include former Chief Customer Officer Michael McDermott and former Chief Operating Officer Richard Maltsbarger.

Ellison said in the statement that Godbole is “the right leader to advance Lowe’s technology efforts for the future.”

In an interview with the Observer last month, Ellison said technology innovation is a priority for Lowe’s, which has been working to improve its offerings for professional customers, such as contractors. One way it’ll do that, Ellison said, is with a mobile app specifically made for pros.

“We are excited about bringing in a new CIO because we want to build a long-term road map for the future transformation for our IT platform,” Ellison told the Observer.



