NoDa development approved after changes made to appease neighbors

Charlotte City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a plan in NoDa to build 14 homes and four townhomes and to redevelop a 16,000-square-foot former church.
The project had changed significantly since neighbors appeared at a September zoning meeting to oppose it.
The biggest change was the plan for the the church on the 2.5-acre property on Whiting Avenue. The building will now only be used as a co-working space, according to developer Revolve Residential.
“We’ve worked collaboratively with the neighborhood,” said Tim McCollum of Revolve.
Earlier plans called for the former Whiting Avenue Baptist Church to also include an event space.
But neighbors brought up traffic concerns related to those plans. The 1962 building now houses Charlotte Christian College and Theological Seminary.
Revolve reduced the number of single-family homes to 14, down from 16, to address density concerns by city staff, McCollum said.
In the initial proposal, the four townhomes all were going to be considered affordable housing. But because the total number of homes was reduced, two of the townhomes will be affordable and two will be market rate, McCollum said.
The new houses will fit in with the diversity of NoDa housing, McCollum said.
He also hopes to interest those who want to be in a townhome but do not want to share walls.
The contemporary, single-family homes will be about 2,300-square-feet with three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and two-car garages.
The property is surrounded by Charles Avenue, Spencer Street and Clemson Avenue near Highland Mill Montessori Elementary School.
