Atrium Health executive named Charlotte businesswoman of the year

Atrium Health Executive Carol Lovin was named the Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year by Queens University of Charlotte, the school announced on Monday.
Lovin, executive vice president and system chief of staff, oversees communications, marketing and external affairs, according to a news release from Queens.
The award has honored 34 women and celebrates professionals who exhibit competence, character and commitment to the community, according to the release.
“Our community can only thrive when we support it in meaningful ways, and because of our deep commitment to serving others,” Lovin said in a statement. “Atrium Health continues to give me remarkable opportunities to invest my time helping important projects and issues across the Charlotte region.”
Last year the award was given to Theresa Drew, managing partner for the Carolina practice of Deloitte.
In 2016, Atrium’s then-human resources lead Debra Plousha Moore was honored by the university with the award. She retired this year.
