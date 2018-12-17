Business

Atrium Health executive named Charlotte businesswoman of the year

By Cassie Cope

December 17, 2018 11:53 AM

Carol Lovin, executive vice president and system chief of staff for Atrium Health, was named Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year by Queens University.
Carol Lovin, executive vice president and system chief of staff for Atrium Health, was named Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year by Queens University. Provided by Queens University
Carol Lovin, executive vice president and system chief of staff for Atrium Health, was named Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year by Queens University. Provided by Queens University

Atrium Health Executive Carol Lovin was named the Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year by Queens University of Charlotte, the school announced on Monday.

Lovin, executive vice president and system chief of staff, oversees communications, marketing and external affairs, according to a news release from Queens.

The award has honored 34 women and celebrates professionals who exhibit competence, character and commitment to the community, according to the release.

“Our community can only thrive when we support it in meaningful ways, and because of our deep commitment to serving others,” Lovin said in a statement. “Atrium Health continues to give me remarkable opportunities to invest my time helping important projects and issues across the Charlotte region.”

Last year the award was given to Theresa Drew, managing partner for the Carolina practice of Deloitte.

Read Next

business

Deloitte exec named Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year

In 2016, Atrium’s then-human resources lead Debra Plousha Moore was honored by the university with the award. She retired this year.

Debra Plousha Moore, chief human resources officer and executive vice president of Carolinas HealthCare System, is Queens University's 2015 BusinessWoman of the Year

By

Cassie Cope

Cassie Cope covers business in Charlotte, with a focus on Charlotte Douglas airport, Duke Energy, Atrium Health and Novant Health. She previously covered politics at The State in Columbia, S.C., and is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

  Comments  

things to do