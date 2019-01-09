Business

Here are the newest flights from Charlotte to international and US destinations

By Cassie Cope

January 09, 2019 01:36 PM

Since mid-December about 10 new flights have been added from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to international and domestic destinations.

Most of the flights have been added by American Airlines, which has its second largest hub at Charlotte and operates about 90 percent of Charlotte airport’s flights.

American plans to add at least four more flights, two domestic and two international this year.

Here is a look at where you can now go nonstop from CLT.

International

Bahamas

Nassau

Eleuthera — Seasonal service on Saturdays

Marsh Harbour — Seasonal service on Saturdays

Barbados

Seawell, Christ Church — Daily service

Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo — Saturday service planned to launch June 2019

Germany

Munich — Daily planned to launch March 2019

Mexico

Guadalajara — Winter seasonal service

Budget airline Volaris also added a flight to Guadalajara twice a week

Domestic

Connecticut

New Haven — Saturday service

Florida

Tampa, a weekly flight launched by regional airline Contour Airlines

Illinois

Champaign-Urbana — Daily

Michigan

Traverse City — Seasonal service planned to start in June

New York

Ithaca — Saturday service

Pennsylvania

Erie — Twice daily planned to start in May

Cassie Cope

Cassie Cope covers business in Charlotte, with a focus on Charlotte Douglas airport, Duke Energy, Atrium Health and Novant Health. She previously covered politics at The State in Columbia, S.C., and is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

