Here are the newest flights from Charlotte to international and US destinations

Since mid-December about 10 new flights have been added from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to international and domestic destinations.
Most of the flights have been added by American Airlines, which has its second largest hub at Charlotte and operates about 90 percent of Charlotte airport’s flights.
American plans to add at least four more flights, two domestic and two international this year.
Here is a look at where you can now go nonstop from CLT.
International
Bahamas
Nassau
Eleuthera — Seasonal service on Saturdays
Marsh Harbour — Seasonal service on Saturdays
Barbados
Seawell, Christ Church — Daily service
Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo — Saturday service planned to launch June 2019
Germany
Munich — Daily planned to launch March 2019
Mexico
Guadalajara — Winter seasonal service
Budget airline Volaris also added a flight to Guadalajara twice a week
Domestic
Connecticut
New Haven — Saturday service
Florida
Tampa, a weekly flight launched by regional airline Contour Airlines
Illinois
Champaign-Urbana — Daily
Michigan
Traverse City — Seasonal service planned to start in June
New York
Ithaca — Saturday service
Pennsylvania
Erie — Twice daily planned to start in May
