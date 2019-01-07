Longtime Charlotte economic development leader plans his next move

Longtime Charlotte recruiting executive Ronnie Bryant, former CEO of the Charlotte Regional Partnership, has launched his own consulting firm.
Ronnie L. Bryant, LLC will be based in Charlotte and will specialize in executive coaching, management, board development and training for corporate and non-profit managers, according to a statement Monday from the newly formed firm.
Bryant was CEO for 13 years at the Charlotte Regional Partnership, which recently merged with the Charlotte Chamber to create the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Under Bryant, the partnership marketed the 16-county Charlotte region to domestic and international companies.
The partnership under Bryant worked on a number of high-profile recruiting projects, including most recently the unsuccessful bid for Amazon.com’s second headquarters.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Bryant retired from the partnership in 2018, shortly after the merger announcement.
The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, which began operating Nov. 27, is conducting a national search for its CEO, and is expected to name a new leader early this year. Former Charlotte Chamber CEO Bob Morgan recently withdrew his name as a candidate to lead the newly formed organization.
“I founded my own firm to give back the wisdom I gained throughout a 35-year career as a senior leader and chief executive officer and my mission is to help executives and business leaders prosper,” said Bryant, who began his career in economic development in 1990 as a development consultant in Shreveport, La.
Comments