Furniture maker will create 200 jobs in NC with new plant

A furniture-maker plans to open a manufacturing facility in Catawba County, creating 202 jobs over five years, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.
The company, Design Foundry, plans to invest more than $3.1 million in the Hickory project, according to a press release from Cooper’s office. In exchange, the state has awarded the company a grant worth up to $1.5 million, the release said.
Design Foundry plans to manufacture upholstered furniture in partnership with a major furniture and home goods retailer, the release said. The retailer’s name was not mentioned in the release.
Salaries for the jobs will vary by position and experience but pay $57,995 on average, the release said, noting that that’s higher than Catawba County’s average salary of $41,531. Hickory is about an hour north of Charlotte.
The plant is coming to a region that has been battered for years by the decline of its textile industry.
Design Foundry will hire craftspeople, in addition to workers with education or experience in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, the release said. The company plans to use advanced equipment and practices in the manufacturing process, the release said.
“North Carolina is the international home of the furniture industry with leading manufacturers, designers and events,” Cooper said in a statement. “Our state’s experienced furniture talent is the reason for our success.”
In a statement, Design Foundry CEO Eric Fulcher said his company was new and that investments in STEM programs in Catawba County played a role the decision to select Hickory.
“The community has a strong tradition of being makers of great things, with furniture being an important part of that history,” he said. “We believe Catawba County can be at the forefront of combining innovative technology with the artisan craft.
Over the course of the grant’s 12-year term, the project is estimated to grow North Carolina’s economy by $320 million, the release said.
