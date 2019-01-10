New coffee bar and bottle shop to open in a renovated old warehouse near NoDa

A neighborhood coffee bar and bottle shop called The Hobbyist will open in a few months at 2100 North Davidson St., an old warehouse that’s been renovated next to Cordelia Park in Villa Heights.
The Hobbyist, owned by husband-and-wife duo Bryson and Julie Woodside, will have specialty coffee from Counter Culture, in addition to a selection of local and regional craft beers on tap and wine by the glass. Its bottle shop will also have a carry-out selection of local craft beer, according to a statement from LPA Urban, the firm leasing the building.
The shop’s interior will feature “a vintage industrial feel” decorated with custom-made woodworking pieces created by Bryson Woodside, according to the statement.
The Hobbyist will be in a 2,600-square-foot space in the new development, according to the statement. LPA Urban, a division of Lat Purser & Associates, redeveloped the two buildings on the site into 18,000 square feet of commercial space.
The Hobbyist is expected to open in late spring or early summer.
It joins a growing list of local establishments coming to the 2100 NoDa development, including Pho @ NoDa, Ebb & Flow Movement Studio and Stellar Dental. The development is in a rapidly changing neighborhood that’s close to the 25th Street light rail station and other popular retailers, including Free Range Brewing and Amelie’s French Bakery & Café.
And nearby, almost 500 new apartments and a new, creative office space in an old mill are underway for sites facing each other at North Davidson Street and Jordan Place.
“With its emphasis on local and regional craft purveyors, The Hobbyist will be an exciting new neighborhood gathering place and a great addition to the retail mix at 2100 NoDa,” said James Craig of LPA Urban.
