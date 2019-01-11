Business

Crews will renovate even more of Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what awaits travelers.

By Cassie Cope

January 11, 2019 02:29 PM

Hear about the new changes coming to Charlotte Douglas Airport

Deputy aviation director talks about renovations to Concourse A and B.
Travelers flying through Charlotte Douglas International Airport will begin to see renovation work on Concourse C starting on Monday.

The renovations, $70 million of a $2.5 billion investment that includes adding a runway to the airport, will include new flooring — replacing carpet with terrazzo — new seats with power outlets and upgraded restrooms.

Work is expected to be complete by spring of next year. Most of the work will be done at night so passengers will still be able to use the concourse, according to the airport.

But some areas will be closed off when the terrazzo is newly poured, according to the airport.

The airport has also been working on Concourse A, which added nine gates in July. That construction should be complete early next year.

Renovations have also been underway on Concourse B, which the airport said will wrap up this spring.

Later this year, work is expected to begin to expand the terminal lobby and renovate the ticketing and baggage areas.

New destinations have recently been added from Charlotte to international and U.S. locations.

