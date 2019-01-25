Doctors leaving Novant plan to partner with out-of-state medical group

The 41 doctors who are leaving Novant Health are partnering with a Tennessee-based medical group.
“Holston Medical Group (HMG) is working on details around a partnership with physicians who recently provided their notice to Novant of their intent to leave the health system’s medical group to return to private practice,” the Kingsport-based company said in a statement Thursday.
Novant Health, Charlotte’s second-largest hospital system, confirmed earlier this week that 41 doctors were leaving its medical group.
The Holston Medical Group statement said it is excited “about the opportunity to partner with these physicians to expand efforts to provide high-quality, value-based care to the Charlotte community.”
Holston Medical Group is made up of independent physicians with experience in patient-centered private practice, according to the company.
On Friday, Holston Medical Group had more than 100 N.C. jobs posted on its website in Charlotte, Cornelius, Denver, Huntersville and Mooresville. The positions included practice managers, patient navigators and nursing staff.
Novant, based in Winston-Salem, has said it has about 900 doctors in the Charlotte area. The dozens of doctors breaking away from Novant comes less than a year after about 92 doctors with Mecklenburg Medical Group sued to get out of non-compete contracts with Atrium Health to form an independent practice. Shortly after, Atrium granted the doctors’ request by ending their employment agreements.
The doctors who split from Atrium formed Tryon Medical Partners, which opened its first office in September and now has eight offices across Charlotte.
