Business services company to lay off dozens at southwest Charlotte office

Conduent Commercial Solutions is laying off 61 people at its office in southwest Charlotte.
Conduent, which provides business services like customer care consultation to its customers, is cutting the local jobs because of “a change in the business needs of a client,” the company said this week in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice.
Conduent employs 830 people in Charlotte and about 3,455 across North Carolina, making the state its second-largest employee base behind Texas. Its other North Carolina offices are in Durham, Henderson and Morrisville. The company also opened its Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh in June 2018.
The New Jersey-based company said local employees were notified of the layoffs last Friday. Their last day of work is March 29.
The bulk of the affected employees are customer care assistants, according to the WARN. The Charlotte facility at 2745 Whitehall Park will remain open to service other business, the company said.
Additionally, Conduent said it will work to find alternate positions for employees on other client accounts that are serviced out of the Whitehall Park facility.
“Due to the changing business needs of a client, we are making the necessary yet difficult decision to reduce our workforce at our Whitehall Park facility in Charlotte,” spokesman Sean Collins said in an email.
“We realize this affects individuals and every effort is being made to ensure all employees are treated fairly. We will provide a separation package to eligible employees.”
