There’s a new kind of Topgolf facility coming to uptown Charlotte

A new type of Topgolf venue is coming to uptown Charlotte.

Initial paperwork filed with the city indicates it will be at 314 N. College St. That’s on the same property as Flight Beer Garden & Music Hall, QC Social Lounge and Lucky’s Bar & Arcade.

It won’t be a typical, full-sized Topgolf, like the 65,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor entertainment facility that opened in June 2017 in Steele Creek. There isn’t the space for that in that area of uptown, since the building on College Street is remaining as-is.

“We, as the landlord of the property, have no plans to demolish the building. We’re very proud of the tenants that are there,” said Aaron Ligon, managing principal and broker-in-charge at LCRE Partners in Charlotte.

Topgolf has been opening mini versions in the form of virtual lounges called Topgolf Swing Suites inside of existing entertainment venues, such as Harrah’s in Philadelphia, Silver Legacy Resort Casino in Reno, Nev., and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

According to a press release announcing the Harrah’s location opening, Topgolf Swing Suites also have other virtual games, such as hockey, baseball pitching and football passing.

So a Topgolf Swing Suites would likely go into one of the spaces that already exist at 314 N. College St. A Topgolf spokeswoman wouldn’t confirm where, however.

“We are interested in bringing another Topgolf venue for the Charlotte market, but we don’t have specific details we can share at this time,” spokeswoman Morgan Schaaf said in an email.

Major events that have come to uptown have brought heavy traffic to the block Topgolf is coming to. During the recent NBA All-Star Game, for instance, a party featuring Jamie Foxx was held at QC Social Lounge.

Alternative types of entertainment venues have been popping up all over Charlotte in recent years.

Queen Park Social, which offers games like bowling and shuffleboard, opened in lower South End in 2017, for instance. Charlotte’s first recreational axe-throwing facility, now called Axe Club of America, opened in the Belmont neighborhood in 2017, and another location opens in lower South End this week.

Meanwhile, Topgolf’s second full-size Charlotte location will be built in a new “entertainment district” in University City on 14.2-acre site off University City Boulevard and Ikea Drive.