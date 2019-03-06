About 400 Family Dollar stores to close as parent company faces pressure to fix chain

Dollar Tree is closing several hundred of its Family Dollar stores and renovating many others as it reaffirms its commitment to fix the discount chain formerly based in Matthews. Dollar Tree’s plans come amid mounting pressure from investors to take action on Family Dollar, which has weighed on Dollar Tree’s financial health.

In its fourth quarter earnings report Wednesday, Virginia-based Dollar Tree said that it will “accelerate plans” to improve Family Dollar, including by closing as many as 390 under-performing stores, in 2019. Dollar Tree also said that it’ll convert up to 200 Family Dollar stores into Dollar Trees, and renovate another 1,000 Family Dollars.

In a call with analysts Wednesday, Dollar Tree’s CEO Gary Philbin said since buying Family Dollar for over $9 billion in 2015, Dollar Tree has worked to “stabilize the business” and eliminate redundancies in the two companies. That includes rebuilding the merged retailer’s leadership team. Dollar Tree has also paid down more than $4 billion worth of debt, Philbin said.

“We are now at the stage to be able to invest in and reposition the Family Dollar brand for future success through an acceleration of renovations, rebanners and store closings,” he said.

Philbin added that the decision was made to close hundreds of Family Dollars “because of age, layout, location, unfavorable lease terms or other factors are not expected to provide an adequate return on investment for the cost of renovation.” The company did not say which Family Dollar locations will be closed or renovated.





For the Family Dollar stores it renovates in 2019, Dollar Tree will include a new section with all merchandise for $1 or less, a trademark pricing strategy of the Dollar Tree brand.

For all of last year, Dollar Tree said it renovated 522 Family Dollar stores, re-bannered 52 Family Dollar stores into the Dollar Tree brand and closed 122 under-performing Family Dollar Stores. This year, Dollar Tree plans to open 350 new Dollar Tree and 200 new Family Dollar stores.

Positive signs

There are some signs that the Family Dollar business is improving: Same-store sales, an industry term referring to stores open at least one year, at Family Dollar rose 1.4 percent for the quarter, its strongest of the year. Same-store sales at Dollar Tree rose 3.2 percent.

In a letter to Philbin in January, Jeffrey Smith, CEO of activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, said that Dollar Tree “significantly overpaid” for Family Dollar, and that it has been a major drag on Dollar Tree’s business ever since. Dollar Tree told the Observer at the time that it will continue with its Family Dollar improvement plans.

Dollar Tree’s update on the Family Dollar business comes just over six months after Dollar Tree announced plans to shut down Family Dollar’s headquarters in Matthews, a move that impacts roughly 900 local jobs.





“By July, we will complete the most important phase (of the merger): unifying our headquarters under one roof in Virginia,” Philbin said in the earnings report. “We are in an ideal spot to accelerate our initiatives to position the Family Dollar and Dollar Tree banners for success.”