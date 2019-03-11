Former Observer publisher named president of Novant Health Foundation

Former Charlotte Observer publisher Ann Caulkins has been named president of Novant Health Foundation, Novant Health said Monday.

In that role, Caulkins’ duties will include working to increase the profile of the foundation, the Winston-Salem-based hospital system said in a press release. The foundation’s focuses include infants and children; cancer; heart and vascular; stroke and neuroscience; and research and education.

“With more than 35 years of experience in communications, she will be a tremendous asset to expanding the profile of the foundation and its great work throughout all of Novant Health’s communities,” Jesse Cureton, Novant chief consumer officer, said in a statement.

Caulkins has also been named as a senior vice president for Novant.

Caulkins stepped down last year after nearly 35 years with Charlotte Observer parent McClatchy and its predecessor companies. She served as president and publisher of the Observer for 12 years.

She was succeeded as publisher by Rodney Mahone, a longtime media executive from Georgia.

Ann Caulkins Photo courtesy of Novant Health

Novant is Charlotte’s second-largest hospital system, behind Charlotte-based Atrium Health. Both systems are nonprofits.