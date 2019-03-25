Charlotte Observer sells SouthPark magazine to a new owner

The Charlotte Observer has sold SouthPark magazine to The Pilot, a Southern Pines-based newspaper that also owns Business North Carolina magazine, the new owner said.
Terms of the sale, which closed Friday, were not disclosed.
SouthPark was founded in 1996 and distributes more than 30,000 copies a month in Charlotte’s SouthPark, Myers Park, Eastover, Dilworth, Cotswold and Elizabeth neighborhoods, according to a press release from the new owner.
As part of the sale, the magazine’s staff will move from uptown’s Nascar Plaza building to Business North Carolina’s offices on West Morehead Street a few blocks away.
The acquisition adds to the five magazines owned by The Pilot, according to the release. The plans call for SouthPark magazine to take a broad view of the arts, focusing on architecture, interior design, performance arts, literature, bartending and beer-making, the release said.
“We want SouthPark to surprise its readers and to delight in bringing them the stories of Charlotte they never knew or have long since forgotten,” David Woronoff, president and publisher of The Pilot, said in a statement.
Observer Publisher Rodney Mahone said on Monday that SouthPark magazine was a profitable publication.
The sale just reflected the Observer’s focus on growing digital audience and advertising, he said. “South Park Magazine doesn’t fit into that strategy well,” Mahone said.
