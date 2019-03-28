Longtime NoDa retailer to rid of smoke shop, relaunch as boutique

Sunshine Daydreams, a NoDa staple for the past 19 years at 3225 N. Davidson Street, has told CharlotteFive it is undergoing a transformation. “We are rebranding the store away from a smoke shop and more into a boutique gift store, with funky items and CBD,” owner Brooks Huff said. “CBD is the biggie right now, with adults and pets.”
With the launch of its new website, nodagifts.com (it will go live in the next week), the shop will sell paper products, gift cards, tarot cards, games, jewelry, eclectic gifts, hemp gear, a full line of vape products, candles and stickers. Local artwork will be displayed.
The store has a fresh coat of teal paint to go along with its new look. “We are hoping the sign pops a little better with the new paint job,” Huff said. The official relaunch is scheduled for May 18.
Changes sweep through NoDa business district
Changes have occurred at several NoDa businesses of late. The former Solstice Tavern is reopening as The District this summer. Up the street, former mill house is being renovated into a restaurant and beer garden called Goodyear House.
In the heart of NoDa, Mac Tabby Cat Café moved above Ruby’s Gifts last month. Its new home is across the hall from the magick shop, Curio Craft & Conjure, which opened in July above Custom.
Huff said he believes that the older businesses in NoDa are about to hit their stride with the influx of new residents and the booming bar and restaurant scene. “It’s not mom and pops anymore. We [Sunshine Daydreams and neighboring long-standing businesses] are the last ones on this strip,” he said.
“In NoDa, people are different than they were ten years ago — it’s upscaling for sure. We’ll be the new South End. There’s a lot of money coming in.”
This article originally appeared on CharlotteFive.com.
