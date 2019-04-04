Business

Atrium extends its branding to flagship Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte

Atrium Health expands outside the Carolinas

Some experts fear healthcare costs could go up as competition diminishes with an ever-expanding Atrium Health
Some experts fear healthcare costs could go up as competition diminishes with an ever-expanding Atrium Health

Atrium Health on Thursday unveiled a new sign at its flagship Carolinas Medical Center hospital in Dilworth, more than a year after Charlotte’s dominant hospital system changed its name.

Atrium said the change incorporates the Atrium name and logo onto the Carolinas Medical Center sign in front of the hospital’s main entrance facing Blythe Boulevard. The change comes after the state’s largest hospital network announced in February of last year that it was switching its name to Atrium Health from Carolinas HealthCare System.

The move means a new look to a name that was given to the hospital about three decades ago, when it was changed from Charlotte Memorial Hospital in 1990. In Charlotte, some people have long referred to the hospital as “CMC Main.”

Atrium CEO Gene Woods said in a statement that the new sign signals Atrium’s “continued evolution and leadership.”

“Just as we have since the very beginning as Charlotte Memorial Hospital in 1940, we stand together now in genuine service to improve health, elevate hope, and advance healing — for all,” he said.

Atrium has changed the signs at many of its facilities across the Charlotte metro area. Those are Atrium Health University City, Atrium Health Pineville and Atrium Health Union.

Hospitals that still bear their old signs include Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy, Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast and Carolinas HealthCare System Stanly.

Also Thursday, Atrium announced that it has changed its sign at Levine Children’s Hospital, adding the Atrium name to it.

In announcing the change to the Atrium Health name last year, the system said the move was designed to reflect its growth from a single community hospital in Charlotte to a regional health care giant.

Atrium’s largest competitor in the Charlotte region is Novant Health, based in Winston-Salem.

Deon Roberts

Deon Roberts has covered Charlotte’s financial services industry for The Charlotte Observer since 2013. His beat includes Bank of America and Wells Fargo. He attended Loyola University in New Orleans and is a native of Lafitte, La.
