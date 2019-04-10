Red Ventures to close Charlotte call center and move jobs to its main campus

Red Ventures CEO Ric Elias Red Ventures CEO Ric Elias talks during a recent interview. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Red Ventures CEO Ric Elias talks during a recent interview.

Red Ventures is closing a call center in north Charlotte and consolidating operations into one location, its main campus in Fort Mill, S.C., a move that affects 260 full-time jobs.

The internet marketing company said employees have the option to move to the main campus or interview for new positions with GoHealth, a Chicago-based health insurance marketplace opening a call center in the old Red Ventures spot.

Red Ventures CEO Ric Elias visited the north Charlotte facility on Wednesday to inform employees of the decision. The company says the north Charlotte call center, located near UNC Charlotte on Claude Freeman Drive, will close Aug. 15.

The company has said its digital sales are growing faster than telesales, and that the decision to close the call center is “in step with a larger strategic shift for the company,” according to a statement Wednesday.

“Our decision to consolidate teams is a reflection of the rapidly evolving needs of our consumers and partners,” Elias said in a statement. “While we realign our sales efforts in south Charlotte, we’ll continue to aggressively grow our digital and tech teams in offices across the globe.”





Red Ventures employs around 1,850 people, including almost 600 in its sales department, at its Fort Mill campus.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that Red Ventures has made changes to its local sales department.





Last fall, the company said it would wind down its sales associate program, a move that affected 67 young workers. Red Ventures started the two-year training program months earlier to reduce turnover in its sales department, as well as to groom recent college graduates for careers in sales, leadership, digital marketing and technology.

Started in 2000, Red Ventures has expanded rapidly over the years, fueled in large part by recent acquisitions of companies like the personal finance website Bankrate. Red Ventures employs roughly 2,000 people in Charlotte.



