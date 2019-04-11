NC jobs incentives bill could help longtime Charlotte-based business

Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence in Charlotte Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence Made a campaign stop at Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Wednesday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence Made a campaign stop at Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Wednesday morning.

The N.C. Senate is moving to create a new jobs incentive for a “heritage manufacturing employer” that’s narrowly tailored to keep a specific unnamed business in North Carolina.

Supporters of Senate Bill 505, which passed the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday, said the goal is to provide incentives for a company that’s moving out of a major city and into a more rural area.

Sen. Harry Brown, R-Onslow and a sponsor of the bill, declined to name the company. Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, told reporters after the meeting that he didn’t have details about the company either but had been told it involves a foundry company located near the Carolina Panthers stadium in Charlotte.

“As you can imagine, this business is being heavily recruited, so this is just a way to keep it here in North Carolina,” Brown said.

Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, said the business is moving to an unspecified county categorized as “Tier Two” for its wealth level. Tier Two counties near Charlotte include Stanly, Gaston and Rowan.

“It’s a terrific opportunity to bridge the rural-urban divide,” Newton said.

SB 505 would allow the business to qualify for the state’s Job Maintenance and Capital Development Fund. The bill would only apply to a company that’s been in business for at least 100 years, has invested or will invest at least $325 million in the state, plans to keep at least 1,050 employees in the state, and plans to relocate at least 400 of those employees to a Tier Two county with a population smaller than 63,000.

The Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company, established in 1901, appears to fit the bill. It’s currently located a few blocks from Bank of America Stadium on South Clarkson Street. The nearest Tier Two county meeting the population requirement is Stanly County, which had a population of 61,500 in 2017.

Colin Campbell is editor of the Insider State Government News Service. Follow him at NCInsider.com or @RaleighReporter. Write to him at ccampbell@ncinsider.com.