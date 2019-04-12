Two manufacturers are laying off nearly 400 people across the Charlotte region

CDA, Inc., is closing three of its Charlotte-area facilities, including the one pictured above at 8500 S. Tryon St., in June.

Two manufacturers in the Charlotte area are laying off nearly 400 employees combined in the coming months.

CDA, Inc., which makes media products like DVDs and flash drives, is closing two plants in Charlotte and one in Pineville, resulting in the layoff of 148 workers, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice this week.

UTC Fire & Securities Americas Corporation, which makes security and fire control products like extinguishers, is shutting down its Lincolnton plant, which employs 220.

CDA’s decision to close its three local facilities is “due to economic conditions,” the Charlotte company said in the notice filed with the state Commerce Department. The layoffs will occur on June 8, the company said. The three locations are on South Tryon and Brookford streets in Charlotte, and on Nations Ford Road in Pineville.

The jobs being cut are in a range of departments, including accounting, customer service, IT, maintenance and production, according to the WARN notice.

A CDA representative could not be reached for comment.

In a separate WARN notice filed last week, UTC said it is permanently closing its facility on Progress Drive in Lincolnton on June 7.

A variety of jobs are being cut, from assembly and machine operators to repair center associates, according to the notice.

“This action follows a thorough evaluation of our manufacturing operations and is intended to address the challenges the business faces in a rapidly changing industry,” UTC said in the WARN notice. A representative could not be reached for comment.

UTC, an industrial conglomerate based in Connecticut, has two of its six “strategic business units” in North Carolina, and the company employs more than 2,500 people throughout the state, the company said last year.