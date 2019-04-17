Pet supply retailer to create 1,200 jobs at new $55 million facility near Charlotte

Chewy is opening a new fulfillment center in Salisbury, creating 1,200 new jobs Chewy offers online pet supplies and the fulfillment center in Rowan County will help offer faster delivery times to southeast customers, Chewy says. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chewy offers online pet supplies and the fulfillment center in Rowan County will help offer faster delivery times to southeast customers, Chewy says.

An online pet supply retailer called Chewy announced Wednesday it will open a new fulfillment center in Rowan County, where it will create 1,200 jobs.

The deal is made possible in part by a performance-based grant of $166,650, which will support the creation of 150 of the jobs, according to a statement from Gov. Roy Cooper. Chewy will spend $55 million on its new facility in Salisbury, which is about 44 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Chewy was founded in 2011 and has its corporate offices in Dania Beach, Fla., and Boston. The e-commerce retailer specializes in pet food and supplies, such as chew toys, bird cages, fish tanks and litter boxes, according to its website.

Chewy has eight other fulfillment centers around the U.S.

It is unclear when the Salisbury fulfillment center will open. A Chewy spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment.





In a statement, N.C. Commerce Sec. Anthony Copeland said Chewy picked North Carolina because of the state’s “strong workforce and desirable business climate,” as well as its location and quality of life.

“In addition to job creation, our new fulfillment center will enhance our delivery network across the southeastern United States, allowing us to better service Chewy customers with even faster delivery times,” Pete Krilles, vice president of corporate real estate and facilities for Chewy, said in a statement.

The pet supply retailer PetSmart purchased Chewy for over $3 million in May 2017 to broaden its reach in e-commerce, the Wall Street Journal reported in June 2018. PetSmart spun off a 20 percent stake in Chewy in 2018 to its private-equity owner, BC Partners, the Journal reported. Chewy operates as an independent subsidiary of PetSmart.