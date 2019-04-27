Costco reveals the month its latest Charlotte-area store will open at Lake Norman

Costco officials have revealed the month their Lake Norman wholesale club will open off Interstate 77 Exit 35 (Brawley School Road) in Mooresville. This photo was taken as bulldozers and other heavy equipment continued work at the site on Saturday, April 27, 2019. The 41-acre development also includes an Academy Sports + Outdoors and space for smaller retailers. jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

Costco has revealed the month its Lake Norman location will open along Interstate 77 in Mooresville.

The company’s third Charlotte-area wholesale club will debut in June, Costco officials posted on the company’s website. The day the store is expected to open has not been announced.

Costco lettering was placed in recent days on the side of its building that faces I-77.

The wholesale club will anchor a 41-acre retail center at Brawley School and Talbert roads off I-77 Exit 35, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

The development also will include an Academy Sports + Outdoors and outparcels facing Talbert Road for smaller retailers. The Academy Sports + Outdoors lettering went up recently on its building.





Other Charlotte area Costcos are at 500 Tyvola Road in south Charlotte and 2125 Matthews Township Parkway in Matthews.

A Sam’s Club and a BJ’s Wholesale Club already compete off Exit 36 (N.C. 150), a mile to the north of the soon-to-open Lake Norman Costco.

Citing traffic and other concerns by neighbors, including one of the largest churches in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners voted 5-1 against a rezoning for the retail center in March 2016, the Observer reported at the time.

About a year later, the commissioners reversed themselves and approved the center. Iredell County Superior Court Judge Mark Klass ordered the second vote after nullifying the town board’s original vote against the rezoning.





Mooresville commissioners “misconstrued the meaning of the term ‘Large Box’“ to make it appear that large chain retail stores are banned at Exit 35 when they’re not, Klass ruled.

