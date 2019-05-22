Lowe’s says a lot of work remains in turnaround, but it’s ahead of rival in one area

Lowe’s is closing underperforming stores in US Find out steps Lowe's has taken to change its course Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Find out steps Lowe's has taken to change its course

It has been almost exactly one year since Lowe’s announced it had hired Marvin Ellison to be its new CEO. Ellison, who said he would step down as CEO of J.C. Penney the same day Lowe’s announced his hiring, soon embarked on an ambitious turnaround strategy of Lowe’s, which has long trailed its larger rival, Home Depot.

Lowe’s has made some progress on that transformation, but the process is still in its “early stages” meanings there’s still a lot of work to do, Ellison said in a statement Wednesday.

The Mooreville-based home improvement retailer reported mixed results for the first quarter: Earnings fell short of expectations, but same-store sales, a key metric used to assess the health of a retailer that refers to stores open for at least one year, outpaced Home Depot’s.

Ellison said that the same-store sales results are an indication that “customers are responding to our changes, and our approach to retail fundamentals is working,” Ellison said in a call with analysts. “Retail fundamentals” is a term he uses to describe initiatives like making sure in-demand products are fully stocked in stores, and improving the company’s supply chain to make sure deliveries are made efficiently.

Improving “retail fundamentals” has been Ellison’s focus since he took the helm at Lowe’s. Under Ellison, the company has hired several retail veterans (including ex Home Depot executives) to its executive leadership team, closed dozens of stores, discontinued business units that were underperforming and recently began a revamp of stores, starting with one in Ballantyne.

But, Ellison said in the call, the company’s transformation will take several years, and that it is in “phase one” of a three-phase process.

For the first quarter, Lowe’s said that same-store sales rose 3.5%, stronger than the 2.5% growth that Home Depot reported Tuesday. For Lowe’s stores in the U.S., the rise was an even higher 4.2%.

Lowe’s reported net earnings of $1 billion, or $1.31 per share. That’s up from $988 million, or $1.19 per share, the same quarter a year ago, but below the Wall Street expectation of $1.33, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Total sales for the quarter were $17.7 billion, topping the Street forecast of $17.63 billion. Lowe’s shares were down 8.3% at $101.83 in pre-market trading.

“We are still in the early stages of our transformation, and with the changes we are putting in place, we expect to deliver improved gross margin performance over the balance of the year,” Ellison said.