Manufacturer to add more than 400 jobs and invest $59 million in the Charlotte area

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is shown here in a file photo. On Thursday, Cooper's office said a ventilation equipment manufacturer will create 403 jobs in Shelby through an expansion of its Cleveland County operations.

A ventilation equipment manufacturer will create 403 jobs in Shelby through an expansion of its Cleveland County operations, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Thursday.

Wisconsin-based Greenheck Group will invest $58.8 million in the project in exchange for $3.27 million in state incentives, according to a press release from Cooper’s office. Total annual pay for the new jobs is expected to produce an economic impact of more than $16.2 million in the area, the release said.

Production personnel, welders and other support and professional workers are among the positions that will be needed for the work, according to the release.

Cleveland County was selected for the expansion because of the close proximity to Greenheck’s customers and a talented workforce in the area, Greenheck President Dave Kallstrom said in a statement.

Plans are for the company to expand within the Foothills Commerce Center, where Greenheck is adding a campus, the release said.

Greenheck is headquartered in Schofield, Wis. It employs more than 400 in North Carolina and 4,000 worldwide, the press release said.

According to the company’s website, it has two operations in North Carolina.

At its Kings Mountain plant, it manufactures commercial kitchen hoods, among other products. In Shelby, it has a plant that opened in 2014. Products made at that facility include industrial fans.

The incentives from the state, in the form of a 12-year grant, are expected to grow North Carolina’s economy by an estimated $768 million, according to Thursday’s announcement.