Business
Target shoppers unable to make purchases after cash register outages in various states
Shoppers at Target stores were unable to make purchases after cash register outages were reported on Saturday afternoon in various cities, including Charlotte, shoppers and officials with the retail chain posted on social media.
“We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores,” Target officials tweeted just after 3 p.m. “Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience.”
Officials promised in the tweet to “provide an update as soon a possible.”
This is a developing story.
Workers at three stores in Georgia told CNN the registers had been offline for about 45 minutes as of 3 p.m.
