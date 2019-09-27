Wells Fargo names outsider as new CEO more than two years after fake accounts scandal

Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan announces his retirement Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan announces his retirement on March 28, 2019, in a conference call with Wells Fargo Chair Betsy Duke and interim CEO Allen Parker. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan announces his retirement on March 28, 2019, in a conference call with Wells Fargo Chair Betsy Duke and interim CEO Allen Parker.

Wells Fargo has named Charles Scharf as the new CEO and president for the troubled bank.

Scharf replaces Wells’ former CEO Tim Sloan, who stepped down in March, more than two years after a major scandal over fake accounts erupted at the bank. The bank’s general counsel Allen Parker is currently serving as interim CEO.

Scharf was previously chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon. He starts in his role Oct. 21, and will be based in New York.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sloan, a longtime Wells Fargo veteran, had been named CEO after the accounts scandal erupted in 2016. In announcing his departure, Sloan said external attention on him was a distraction that impacted the efforts to move Wells Fargo forward.

The same day Sloan said he was stepping down, Wells’ board said it planned to look outside the company for its next CEO.

The decision to hire an outsider came after regulators and some members of Congress continued to criticize Wells under Sloan’s leadership. Such criticism focused on not just the accounts scandal — where employees opened millions of accounts without customer permission to meet high-pressure sales goals — but also newer disclosures of customer harm in other areas, such as mortgages.

The San Francisco-based bank employs approximately 26,000 people in the Charlotte region, its largest employment hub.