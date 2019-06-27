Flying out of CLT? Look for these changes

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport timelapse Watch planes take off from the ground at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch planes take off from the ground at Charlotte-Douglas Airport.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday unveiled its first concourse to be redesigned as part of a $2.5 billion capital improvement program.

The $13.5 million redesign to Concourse B included 950 new seats — each with a charging port — renovated bathrooms and four murals from Charlotte artists.

“We hope the passengers see the difference,” said Brent Cagle, the airport’s CEO.

As part of the renovation, the airport installed 950 new chairs, each with a charging port. Photography by Sean Busher Imagery

The four murals were commissioned from local artists by the Arts & Science Council in partnership with the Public Art Commission and the airport.

One of the murals, “We are All on the Same Plane” was painted by Plaza Midwood-based artist Nico Amortegui.

The colorful yellow mural with a background of green and blue plants depicts a mermaid, which he said represents a mother and the city, which gives new life to its residents.

“It’s amazing just to have more art in the city,” Amortegui said. “That’s the biggest thing, to have it in an airport which is so busy. Sometimes it helps to break through the craziness.”

The mural “We are All on the Same Plane” by Nico Amortegui was one of the four murals commissioned by local artists for the renovated concourse. Photography by Sean Busher Imager

Concourses A and C are also being redesigned. Construction is set to be completed for both in early 2020 and total $90 million.

The renovations are part of the $2.5 to $3 billion Destination CLT investment program. Apart from renovating the concourses, the airport will also expand the airport’s roadway, curb front, airfield and terminal.

A nine-gate expansion to Concourse A, which opened in July 2018, was the first project completed as a part of the project.