One of Charlotte’s oldest law firms is combining with a Maryland firm

The 87-year-old Charlotte law firm Horack Talley is combining with a Baltimore firm and its name will eventually be phased out.

In a call with the Observer Monday, Horack Talley and Offit Kurman called the deal an “affiliation.” It’s not an acquisition but rather it means that Horack Talley attorneys are entering into an agreement with Offit Kurman to become part of their firm.





Established in 1932, Horack Talley is one of Charlotte’s oldest law firms. It employs 51 staff members in Charlotte, including 27 attorneys. After assuming the Offit name, those attorneys will remain in their offices uptown at 301 South College St.





The deal comes at an opportune time for both firms, according to Horack Talley managing attorney Clayton “Smithy” Curry Jr. It is a way for Horack Talley to become more competitive and expand the combined firm’s geographic footprint, he said. It will also help Horack Talley recruit lateral attorneys, he added.

The affiliation also comes as Offit Kurman was looking to expand into the Southeast. Offit Kurman has its headquarters outside Baltimore and has 381 total employees, including 191 total attorneys, the firm said in a statement.

As part of the move, Offit plans to add more attorneys, paralegals and other staff, including business operations and management personnel, to its Charlotte office, the two firms said.

Curry said he began seriously considering the advantages of combining with another law firm last fall.

One of the most attractive things about Offit, Curry said, was that the firm has all of Talley’s key practice groups, including commercial real estate, family law, corporate tax law and litigation. Those will allow Talley to better serve its clients.

“One thing that’s difficult for a mid size firm ... we have not had the bench strength we’ve needed to help those clients. We will now have the bench strength to service our clients fully,” Curry said.

In the statement, Ted Offit, co-founder and CEO of Offit Kurman, said that Offit will “be proud to continue” the legacy Horack Talley has in its charitable work in the Charlotte community.

“It’s an end of an era and a new beginning,” Curry said in the statement.

