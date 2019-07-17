Biltmore Estate fined for violating worker visa program, federal inspectors say

The Biltmore Estate in Asheville violated federal labor laws by hiring a guest worker over a qualified U.S. cook applicant, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The (Myrtle Beach) Sun News

The Biltmore Company paid $6,938 in back wages to an applicant for a cook position, U.S. Department of Labor officials said in a news release on Wednesday. Officials said the company, which maintains the more than 8,000-acre French-style chateau estate, violated labor provisions of the H-2B visa program, according to the release.

The company also paid a civil penalty of $24,076 assessed by the department’s Wage and Hour Division.

The Biltmore Estate is a popular North Carolina tourist attraction with an award-winning winery and century-old gardens. Recognized as America’s largest private house, the estate was built by George Washington Vanderbilt between 1889 and 1895.

Biltmore Company officials could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Federal inspectors found that although a U.S. applicant “applied for and maintained his interest” in a job at the estate, company officials didn’t hire him, because they considered him overqualified, according to the Labor Department release.

Biltmore Co. instead hired a non-U.S. citizen, also referred to as a “guest worker,” through the H-2B visa program, labor department officials said.

The program’s labor provisions require participating employers to hire “qualified U.S. workers over non-immigrant applicants,” according to Wednesday’s release.

Federal inspectors also found that Biltmore Co. failed to disclose to U.S. applicants that a reduced weekly housing rate was available to employees who participated in a housing committee. Biltmore Co. offered the reduced rate, which qualified as an additional benefit, only to non-immigrant employees, according to the Labor Department release.

“Employers need to be aware that failure to meet any of their obligations under the H-2B program may result in the assessment of civil money penalties, debarment from the program, reinstatement of displaced U.S. workers, and payment of back wages,” Richard Blaylock, Wage and Hour District Director in Raleigh, said in Wednesday’s news release.

