JetBlue drops one big city from CLT airport but increases flights to another

Best airlines of 2018 WalletHub ranked the top major U.S. airlines based on several categories for the year 2018, including cheapest, best for pets and most comfortable. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WalletHub ranked the top major U.S. airlines based on several categories for the year 2018, including cheapest, best for pets and most comfortable.

JetBlue is canceling its twice-daily flights between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and New York’s JFK International Airport this fall.

Instead, the airline will increase flights between Charlotte and Boston Logan International Airport. The airline will offer up to five daily round-trips between Boston and Charlotte.

JetBlue said the airline will be still operating the same number of flights out of Charlotte after the change.

In JetBlue’s Tuesday earnings report call, head of revenue and planning Scott Laurence said limited gate space at Charlotte was a factor the company considered.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The routes that we cancel are performing below system average and that was a good example of one,” Laurence said on the investor call.

The company said that in the last year, more people traveled with it between CLT and Boston than between CLT and JFK.

The airline has one gate at the Charlotte airport, and only offers flights between Charlotte and New York, and Charlotte and Boston. The last day of nonstop service between Charlotte and New York’s JFK will be Oct. 26.

Customers traveling that route will be given an option to rebook with a connection through Boston or a full refund.

JetBlue announced its second quarter earnings report Tuesday, with a net income of $179 million in the three months that ended June 30.