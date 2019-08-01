Construction set for hundreds more apartments headed near Charlotte light rail station

This rendering shows the newly announced 350-unit luxury apartment building expected to begin construction this month. Courtesy of Pollack Shores Real Estate Group

An Atlanta-based developer announced plans Thursday to build 350 apartment units in Lower South End.

Pollack Shores Real Estate Group bought the land at 200 East Cama St. and plans to develop a luxury apartment community, the group said. The developer wouldn’t say the cost of the land purchase.

Construction is expected to begin this month on the property just 600 feet from the Scaleybark light rail station.

Pollack Shores expects to open the apartments, including a dog park, fitness center and community library, in the fall of 2020.

Pollack Shores is developing 1,000 apartment units total throughout the Charlotte area, including apartment buildings in Steele Creek and Indian Land, S.C.

“We believe the Lower South End’s access to public transportation and its growing mix of commercial uses will offer a higher quality of life for our future residents,” Steven Shores, Pollack Shores president and CEO, said in a statement.

The apartment complex will be near Red Clay Ciderworks, Olde Mecklenburg Brewery and the soon-to-open Lower Left Brewing Co.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership will develop South Village Apartments at Scaleybark at the nearby corner of Dewitt Lane and Whitton Street. Last month, Charlotte City Council approved spending $3 million from the Housing Trust Fund and $2.57 million in city-owned land for the 82-unit affordable housing project.

