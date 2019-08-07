100 jobs coming to Charlotte for a printing and shipping company. It’s already hiring

New jobs are coming to Charlotte as Printful, a printing and shipping company for online retailers, announced it will open a second location in the city. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Printing and shipping company Printful announced plans Tuesday to create 100 more jobs in Charlotte and open a second location in the city.

Printful prints and ships products for online stores. The Latvian company announced the opening of a regional headquarters office in southwest Charlotte in 2016.

That 100,000-square-foot office will be joined by the company’s newest Charlotte facility, a 53,000-square-foot fulfillment center in the Steele Point industrial park, according to Printful.

The company signed a five-year lease on the Steele Point building, and has the option to expand up to 250,000-square-feet during the lease, the company said.

The company said it plans to create 100 jobs with the addition of the Steele Point building, bringing the total Printful jobs in Charlotte to 400 by the end of next year.

The company is now hiring for some Charlotte jobs, according to its website.

Printful, founded in 2013, has offices in Los Angeles, Mexico and Latvia. Its Charlotte headquarters are the company’s largest.

Printful has 600 employees worldwide, the company said.