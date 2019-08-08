NC revises new health care plan for state workers after pressure from hospitals

Atrium set to open new $115.2 mill heart building in Concord Atrium Health plans to open a new $115.2 million building at it's Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast campus in Concord in mid-August. The 163,000-square-foot building will house Atrium's Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute services. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Atrium Health plans to open a new $115.2 million building at it's Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast campus in Concord in mid-August. The 163,000-square-foot building will house Atrium's Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute services.

The State Treasurer announced a new move Thursday to ensure that the health insurance plan covering more than 720,000 teachers and other state employees will include major N.C. hospital systems as in-network facilities.

Two big providers for the Charlotte area, Atrium Health and Novant Health, said the new deal means they will remain in-network for state employees next year. UNC Health Care said it is still reviewing the announcement and is not ready to release a statement.

The new plan will let those health care systems and other providers that didn’t sign on to State Treasurer Dale Folwell’s proposal of state-set prices for medical service to keep their existing agreements with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. Blue Cross Blue Shield administers the state insurance plan.

Many N.C. hospitals systems, including Atrium, Novant and UNC Health, had refused to sign on to Folwell’s initial proposal. That would have left many workers across the state with the potential for paying much bigger out-of-network costs if they wanted to keep using their local doctors and hospitals.

Folwell, whose office administers the employees’ health insurance plan, said the new hybrid deal includes the agreement with some providers for state-set prices for medical services as well as the existing network plan the state had tried to leave behind.

The new state plan will use a hybrid network of the new State Health Plan network and the Blue Options Network.

“We look forward to continue caring for State Health Plan members in 2020,” Novant said.

The new hybrid network will include more than 68,000 providers, according to the treasurer’s office. The proposed State Health Plan network only included 28,000 providers.

