Carvana plan for Concord site now involves over 400 jobs, $2.3 million in incentives

State officials announced Thursday that Carvana will put an auto facility in Concord, a project that would bring hundreds of jobs to the site of a former Philip Morris plant that’s been shuttered for over a decade.

The Observer reported this month that the online used car retailer was looking at putting an auto inspection and recommissioning facility on the site.

The project would create over 400 jobs, and the company will invest over $30 million, according to a release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. The average individual, annual salary for the jobs are estimated to be over $38,000, the release said.

The job total is more than the 304 jobs that had been mentioned in a draft agreement that had been before Cabarrus County commissioners.

In exchange for the project, the company will receive up to $1.2 million in state incentives over 12 years.

County Commissioners approved incentives for the project last week. At the time, Samantha Grass, recruitment project manager for Cabarrus Economic Development, told commissioners the grant was valued at around $660,450. Concord City Council approved its grants for the project this month, valued at around $428,400.

That means total taxpayer incentives for the deal will be about $2.3 million.

The Philip Morris plant opened in 1983, but in 2007 the cigarette maker’s parent company announced plans to close the facility and consolidate work in Virginia. That affected all 2,500 workers in Concord, the Observer reported at the time.

The facility, part of what is now known as the Grounds at Concord, covers about 3.5 million square feet and 500 acres. Charlotte investment firm Bootsmead LeaseCo LLC said in January that it would start demolition work soon on the buildings.

The Carvana project would comprise about 4% of the 2,100 acres at the Grounds at Concord site,Grass has told commissioners.

Carvana opened a “car vending machine” along South Boulevard last year.