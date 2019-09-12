Doctors from another Charlotte area hospital group split off to join Tryon Medical Partners

A look back to when Tryon Medical Partners discussed their plan in 2018 Tryon Medical Partners split from Atrium to form their own independent practice in 2018. More doctors are now splitting off CarMont to join Tryon Medical Partners. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tryon Medical Partners split from Atrium to form their own independent practice in 2018. More doctors are now splitting off CarMont to join Tryon Medical Partners.

Seven doctors have announced they will split from CaroMont Medical Group in Gaston County to join Tryon Medical Partners.

Tryon Medical Partners is comprised of nearly 100 doctors who ditched Atrium Health to form their own practice last year. Tryon Medical and the seven Gaston County doctors plan to open a clinic called Tryon Medical Partners – Gaston on Dec. 2.

This would be Tryon Medical’s first expansion outside of Mecklenburg County.

The new 20,000-square-foot clinic will be Tryon Medical Partner’s first Gaston County location.

The seven doctors serve more than 20,000 patients in Gaston County, according to a Tryon Medical statement. The doctors are David Locklear, Jessica Kafer, Michael McCartney, Gregory O’Leary, Derek Reed, Carolina Stephens and Brian Wysong.

They make up nearly half of CaroMont’s South Point Family Practice, which lists 17 providers on its website.

The seven doctors are suing the Gastonia hospital system in an echo of the lawsuit filed by Tryon Medical Partners to leave Atrium Health.

Tryon Medical Partner CEO Dale Owen said he expects doctors leaving hospital systems will become a trend.

“This is our goal, this is our mission,” he said. “And that’s to free physicians from hospital systems so they can take care of patients in the most efficient, cost efficient and value-based way possible.”

Tryon Medical Partners, then 92 physicians in the Mecklenburg Medical Group, filed a civil suit April 2, 2018, in the Mecklenburg County Superior Court accusing the hospital system of monopolistic and anti-competitive behavior.

The lawsuit

The Gaston doctors say in their lawsuit, filed in Gaston County Superior Court, that CaroMont has indicated it will enforce their non-compete clause if the doctors join Tryon Medical.

Under agreements with CaroMont, the seven doctors would be prohibited from “assisting a competing system” within 20 miles, according to the lawsuit provided by Tryon Medical.

But the Gaston doctors argue in the suit that Tryon Medical Partners is neither a hospital nor a healthcare system.

Tryon Medical says CaroMont has told the doctors it will enforce the clause because Tryon Medical runs Tryon Endoscopy Center, a small outpatient facility that performs colonoscopies and other gastrointestinal procedures.

The center is roughly 23 miles away from South Point Family Practice – and none of the doctors will be practicing there, so the non-compete clause shouldn’t apply, the doctors argue in the lawsuit.

A CaroMont spokesperson said the hospital system expects to release a statement soon.