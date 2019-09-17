Walmart hiring more than 100 for facility near Charlotte. Here’s how to apply

Walmart is now offering a grocery delivery service. Here’s how it works Walmart shoppers now have the option to skip the trip to the store and get their groceries delivered to their door for a small fee. Here's how it works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Walmart shoppers now have the option to skip the trip to the store and get their groceries delivered to their door for a small fee. Here's how it works.

The Walmart distribution center in Shelby plans to hire over 100 people, with pay starting at $16.60 an hour, the company announced Monday.

The big-box store is hiring order fillers, loaders and unloaders at the regional distribution center that serves 128 Walmart stores in the area, Walmart said in a statement.

The company said the positions are full-time, regular positions, not seasonal jobs.

The company has seen its 20th consecutive quarter of growth in U.S. same-stores sales, Walmart said, and a 37% increase in U.S. e-commerce sales.

“We’re seeing continued growth in ways that few companies can,” Walmart’s Greg Smith said.

Walmart has 216 retail units in North Carolina and employs more than 56,000 people in the state.

Interested applicants can find more information online at https://careers.walmart.com/.