Mecklenburg tax collector to go after delinquent Medic bills. Your wages may be seized

Medic patients could soon see their wages or bank accounts seized to pay for overdue bills — plus extra fees, the county announced Tuesday.

Bills for Medic, the Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency, that are more than 120 days overdue will be turned over to the Mecklenburg County Tax Collector’s Office starting Oct. 1, the county said in a statement.

That means those overdue bills can be collected using “advanced tax collection methods, including garnishment,” the county said.

This approach is new for Mecklenburg County, county spokesman Leo Caplanides said.

Under North Carolina law, bank deposits, rent, salary, wages, or other intangible property can be seized to pay for outstanding tax debt. The county Office of the Tax Collector also charges $30 per garnishment.

A few types of funds can’t be garnished by law, including Social Security benefits, federal military veteran’s benefits, unemployment benefits, 401(k) savings plans, N.C. state and public assistance payments, and N.C. workers’ compensation, according to the Office of the Tax Collector.

In the event of a garnishment, a 10-day freeze is placed on a debtor’s bank account, according to the tax collector office. The bank will evaluate funds, send eligible funds to the tax office and lift the freeze.

The tax office can also send the garnishment to an employer, according to the Office of the Tax Collector’s frequently asked questions site. In that case, employers must send 10% of the employees gross wages — before taxes — to the tax collector per pay period until the claim is fully paid.

This is a developing story