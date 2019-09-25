Charlotte’s airport will get a new entrance monument. See what it will look like.

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport timelapse Watch planes take off from the ground at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch planes take off from the ground at Charlotte-Douglas Airport.

The Charlotte City Council approved a $4 million project to build a monument at the entrance of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Monday night.

The contract includes three secondary signs throughout the airport property. The city expects the project will be finished by August 2020, according to the city council agenda.

The money for the project will come from airport revenue, airport officials said.

The main entrance monument is a crown-style concrete structure with glass fiber reinforced panels and illuminated metal fins. The three secondary signs are “CLT” signs made of aluminum-clad letters with lighting.

On Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved a construction contract to build a monument and three signs at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Courtesy of Charlotte Douglas International Airport

The city gave the construction contract to Edison Foard Inc. The Charlotte-based firm has been involved in projects including the Pumphouse Biergarten area at the U.S. National Whitewater Center, the UNC Charlott Alumni Center and the Charlotte Convention Center Light Rail Terminal.

The contract totals $4,048,100 for installation of the monuments, landscaping and irrigation, according to city council records.

City council approved the monument design contract in February 2019 with C Design Inc. The city asked for construction bids July 15, and received five bids, city council records say.