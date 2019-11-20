Lowe’s is closing stores in Canada. But US stores improve ‘overall sales,’ CEO says

Lowe’s home improvement company announced Wednesday it will close several stores in Canada, but CEO Marvin Ellison said no U.S. stores are closing and are all “doing well.”

“U.S. stores improved in all elements from customer service and overall sales projection,” Ellison told the Observer after Wednesday’s third-quarter earnings report call.

Ellison said the 34 Canadian stores were unprofitable and the closings are an attempt to allow other stores in that area to perform better.

Charlotte’s 15 stores, he said, remain among the best performing overall.

“It’s a very important market. It’s our home and we’re making a significant investment,” Ellison said of the $153 million, 23-story tech hub under construction in South End.

The tech center is on schedule for its 2021 opening, and hiring of more than 2,200 employees is underway with local and worldwide applicants, he said. Lowe’s workers are in a temporary office in Charlotte Plaza until the 375,000-square-foot South End office is complete.

It’s a joint venture between Childress Klein and Ram Realty Advisers.

Ellison, who became CEO of Lowe’s in July 2018, said the company had not been tech forward in the last two decades and has catching up to do. The hub will employ software engineers, infrastructure engineers and data analysts with an average annual pay of more than $117,000, the Observer previously reported.

Ellison said he’s also looking to pull from North Carolina colleges for talent.

“We want to give them the opportunity to stay in the state, and we want to become a beacon to stay in Charlotte,” Ellison said.

Shopping season

Ellison said as shoppers head to the home improvement stores for the holiday season they’ll see more employees on the floor and with more technology in hand.

Associates will have mobile devices providing real-time data, such as what’s in stock, product prices and price comparisons to other competitor stores.

There also will be brighter signage to guide customers with clear directions to find specific products, he said.

Ellison said the partnerships the company has with sports teams, like Carolina Panthers and Hornets, also are important in the hometown market.

“We consider ourselves a Charlotte company,” Ellison told the Observer.

A Black Friday promotion includes expanded partnership with the Panthers and the NFL to offer the first 300 shoppers at each store a chance to win Super Bowl tickets, company leaders said during the earnings call.

During the earnings report Wednesday, company leaders said along with improved customer service, stores also will focus on professional customers and launching a loyalty program.

Earnings report

In its earnings report, Lowe’s reported sales in the third quarter at roughly $17 billion — up from $55 billion this time last year.

Net earnings were $1 billion in the third quarter of the year, compared to $629 million this time last year, the company reported.

Lowe’s expects full-year earnings of $5.63 to $5.70 per share, up from a forecast of $5.45 to $5.65 per share.

“As we enter the fourth quarter, we are building strong momentum in the U.S. and are well-positioned to deliver strong topline performance, while also driving margin improvement and operational efficiency,” Ellison said.

Lowe’s operates 2,004 home improvement and hardware stores in the U.S. and Canada, as of Nov. 1, the chain reported. The company has about 300,000 employees.



