McClatchy to convert Saturday print editions to digital-only in 2020

The two largest newspapers in North Carolina are among McClatchy newspapers that will convert their Saturday print publications to digital-only editions next year, the company announced in its earnings call Wednesday.

The Sacramento-based company, which owns The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer in Raleigh, has moved or announced plans to move 12 of its newspapers to Saturday digital publication, including The Herald-Sun in Durham and The Herald in Rock Hill.

Sara Glines, who heads McClatchy’s east region team, said the same content will still be offered to readers through an online edition of the papers, and by adding to the Friday and Sunday print editions. In markets that made the change already, she said, horoscopes, comics, crosswords and advertising inserts were also moved into the other weekend papers.

McClatchy’s president and chief executive, Craig Forman, said on the call Wednesday that the rest of the company’s newspapers will move to digital-only Saturdays in 2020. The company has not announced dates for those changes.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Rock Hill Herald is ending production of its Saturday print edition Jan. 11.

It’s the latest move in McClatchy’s years-long effort to cut costs, including through a round of buyouts early this year. The company reported a net third-quarter loss of $304.7 million, which includes a non-cash charge of $295.3 million for impairment to goodwill and masthead intangible assets. Ad revenues declined 19% for the third quarter.