Sanitation company in the Charlotte area lays off over 100 employees

More than 100 employees will be without jobs in two weeks in Union County, according to a notice filed with the state Commerce Department.

Details were spelled out in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice filed with the agency. According to the WARN reports received Nov. 19, Packers Sanitation Services Inc. is permanently laying off 102 employees at its 2023 Hasty St., Monroe, location.

The effective date of the job cuts is Dec. 5.

