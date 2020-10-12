Southwest Airlines is launching new flights out west from CLT soon

Southwest Airlines announced plans to bring two new nonstop routes to Charlotte Douglas International Airport starting in November.

The move came less than a week after American Airlines confirmed it would resume its first nonstop flight to Europe since the coronavirus pandemic brought route cancellations to North Carolina.

Southwest will begin operating daily flights from CLT to Denver beginning Nov. 4, and will begin offering a seasonal flight from Charlotte Douglas to Phoenix for some peak days around the holidays in November and December, and daily in February and March, the airline announced Thursday.

Ahead of the added flights, Southwest operates up to nine flights per day out of CLT, flying to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Dallas Love Field and Chicago Midway International Airport, Southwest spokesman Brian Parrish said.

American Airlines is the dominant carrier at CLT, operating nearly 500 daily departures on peak days in October, according to the airline.

That’s down from pre-pandemic levels, when American celebrated a milestone of operating more than 700 daily flights out of the Charlotte airport. But the airline recently announced new seasonal routes, including flights to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; to an airport near Yellowstone National Park; and to London.

The decrease in travel demand has been obvious at CLT.

In August, just over 1 million people boarded flights leaving CLT, according to the airport. That’s down from over 2 million in August of last year.