Michael Jordan’s $7 million gift to Novant enables another Charlotte clinic to open

When west Charlotte resident Diane Brodie saw Michael Jordan on TV last year opening up a family clinic in west Charlotte, she took note. She called the clinic the very next day.

“I feel like my life was saved,” she told the Observer.

Brodie, 52, was diagnosed with diabetes 10 years ago. But her blood sugar and blood pressure have never responded to medication – and previous doctors blamed her, she said — even though she was doing everything they told her to.

But Dr. Meagan Bystrzycki at the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic on Freedom Drive listened to her, changing the medicine Brodie was on and getting her blood pressure and sugar levels in check.

Brodie is just one of the nearly 900 patients at the west Charlotte Michael Jordan clinic served in the year since it opened.

Today in Business newsletter An insider's eye on banking, finance, retail, commercial development, small business and energy/environment. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Now, Michael Jordan and Novant Health are expanding that resource to north Charlotte with the opening of a second clinic on Statesville Avenue.

Novant celebrated the opening of that clinic on Thursday, a year after marking the opening of the first clinic on Oct. 17, 2019. The clinics have been in the works since 2017, when Charlotte hornets owner and former NBA star Jordan donated $7 million to Novant.

But it’s in a very different world that the second Michael Jordan Family Clinic opens — one in which access to medical care may be even more important.

Last year, Jordan attended the opening The Charlotte Hornets owner teared up during his speech in front of a crowd that included Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

In-person celebrations are no longer possible during the novel coronavirus pandemic. But the clinic is more important than ever, said Novant’s Dr. Michael Hoben, who was instrumental in shaping the clinics.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

A new model

Research on the coronavirus shows it has disproportionately affected Black and Hispanic communities and especially people with chronic underlying illnesses. The clinics are based in “the crescent” of Charlotte, a band of high-poverty neighborhoods in the west, north and east of Charlotte.

The clinics are designed to provide primary care service for people who may not have access to a doctor otherwise. But that’s not all — the clinics are based on the “integrated care model,” Hoben said.

That model combines primary care with integrated behavioral health, connecting patients with an on-site social worker and other resources.

“One of the things we’ve learned over time is that a patient’s ability to access food access, housing, access, clothing, transportation, has a huge impact on their ability to achieve high quality health care,” Hoben said. “So if we’re only addressing the traditional medical needs, we’re missing probably half of what they really need to achieve their highest or best health.”

Novant already had mobile units traveling underserved areas in Charlotte. But Raki McGregor, Novant’s vice president of consumer business strategy, said it was important to establish a permanent presence in those areas.

And the hospital system had been in conversation with the North End Community Coalition for two years before opening the new clinic.

“As we engage with the community, it was important to us that they were a part of the decision-making,” McGregor said.

‘Never happened’ before

Sharelle Blake, a community activist in the Camp Greene Neighborhood Association in west Charlotte, has seen first-hand the difference the clinic has made. In June 2019, Blake said she had “the weirdest cold that I’ve ever had,” and it wouldn’t go away.

“I had been taking over the counter medicine, and nothing was making it get better,” Blake said. “I felt really fatigued. And I was having problems breathing at night. And it went on for months.”

She was uninsured after losing her job in May of that year, and couldn’t afford the Affordable Care Act premiums. But she was able to see a doctor at the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic on Freedom Drive — completely for free.

She was sick on and off until January, and was diagnosed with the flu, bronchitis and pneumonia over a period of months. Blake is better now. But what’s stuck with her is how different the experience at the family clinic was, compared to any other doctor she’s been to.

She first met with the clinic’s social worker, who gave her a bag of food and a referral to the food bank. The social worker also gave Blake resources for employment. Then, when she met with her doctor, he talked to her about relaxation techniques and checked in on her mental health along with her physical health.

“It was a gamut of things that never happened in any other doctor’s office I’ve been to,” Blake told the Observer.

Brodie, also uninsured, said getting free care at the clinic has been life-changing. She couldn’t afford to go to the doctor’s office before the clinic opened.

“Sometimes it had gotten bad to where, when I was out of medicine, I was going to the emergency room,” Brodie said. “Now I have doctor’s bills that my kids are trying to pay off for me.”

With her doctor’s help, she’s now able to control her diabetes and has even eased off one of her medications — something other doctors told her would never happen.

Now, Brodie just wants to make sure Jordan knows how much he has helped her and other Charlotteans.

“If I could meet (Jordan) — I’m just so grateful,” Brodie said. “I just want him to know, I’m grateful and I thank him so much because he has helped so many people.”