British electric vehicle maker to open HQ in Charlotte, create 150 jobs

Charlotte announced Wednesday that electric vehicle maker Arrival will open a regional headquarters in South End.
Charlotte announced Wednesday that electric vehicle maker Arrival will open a regional headquarters in South End.

A British electric vehicle manufacturer is opening a North American headquarters in Charlotte, city officials said Wednesday, which will bring 150 jobs to the growing area of South End.

London-based Arrival plans to lease space in South End. The firm, which makes electric buses and vans, has been backed by BlackRock, Hyundai and Kia.

Arrival is making a $3 million investment in the project, according to Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

The move adds to an expansion Arrival is making in Rock Hill, where it will build its first U.S. microfactory, bringing 240 jobs.

It’s the latest in a spate of corporate expansions in Charlotte, though the pace of the announcements has slowed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In July, health insurance giant Centene Corporation announced it would move its headquarters to Charlotte and build a campus in University City.

This is a developing story.

