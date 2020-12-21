American to launch new tropical nonstop flight from CLT this spring

American Airlines is launching a new route from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Honolulu this May, Charlotte’s first and only nonstop flight to the Hawaiian capital.

The new flight will launch on May 6 and will operate twice per week through June 2, according to American. On June 3, flights to Honolulu will start running daily through Sept. 7.

Each flight to Honolulu will be operated on a Boeing 777-200, with 273 seats available, according to American.

Earlier this month, American announced it was expanding its at-home coronavirus testing program.

The at-home testing program now includes passengers flying to domestic destinations that have COVID-19 restrictions. That includes Hawaii.

Passengers can access LetsGetChecked at-home COVID-19 tests for $129. LetsGetChecked recommends American Airlines passengers order their test kits five or more days before traveling.

In recent months, American also launched an online tool that lets passengers quickly search COVID-19 restrictions by location.

The Charlotte airport has seen passengers returning to air travel in recent months, after a steep drop in passenger traffic in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And the airport expects to see a spike in travel over Christmas season.

In August, the number of passengers leaving the Charlotte airport surpassed 1 million for the first time since March.

In October, the most recently available monthly report, nearly 1.4 million people boarded planes leaving CLT. By comparison, the airport reported nearly 2 million in February.