New renderings provide a first look at the latest South End office tower

The developers are also planning ground-floor retail along the light rail in addition to office space and parking. Courtesy of Stiles

The developers of a 23-story tower released renderings this week of a project that will reshape a swath of South End along the light rail.

Construction on the 370,000-square-foot high-rise is slated to start in the summer, said Jessica Brown, an executive director with leasing firm Cushman & Wakefield in Charlotte.

Developers Stiles and Shorenstein Properties are planning offices, a 900-space parking garage and ground-floor retail and restaurants on the site, at 110 East Blvd.

The East Boulevard tower, next to the East/West LYNX Blue Line station, is expected to open in the fall of 2023. The cost of the project was not immediately available.

A rendering of the 23-story tower planned at the East/West LYNX Blue Line station from developers Stiles and Shorenstein Properties. Courtesy of Stiles

The project is part of an expanding skyline in South End, which is shifting from its initial development as a residential and retail area and becoming more corporate.

Nearby, Lowe’s is building a 23-story tower to house its 2,000-employee global tech hub. And Charlotte-based online loan marketplace LendingTree is moving its headquarters into one of two towers underway at South Tryon Street and Carson Boulevard.