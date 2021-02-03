Charlotte customers shocked by sudden spike in natural gas bills. ‘Ridiculous.’

Some Charlotte homeowners are expressing shock and anger on social media after their Piedmont Natural Gas bills doubled or tripled this winter over the same time last year.

“Ours was 3xs the norm without any additional usage!” a south Charlotte resident posted on NextDoor with an angry face emoji.

“Omg yes!” another resident posted. “I literally just opened mine ... I can’t believe it! It can’t be right!”

“Crazy,” a homeowner posted after she said her monthly bill jumped from $100 in December to $257 in January.

“Ridiculous,” wrote another south Charlotte homeowner of her bill.

“I thought someone must be stealing my gas somehow,” a north Charlotte homeowner posted before realizing everyone else was in the same boat. “Now that I see others are having the same issue, it is a bit reassuring, but certainly not good.”

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy, acknowledges that bills have increased considerably for many customers. A company spokesman on Tuesday offered a multitude of reasons why. Two officials with the Public Staff of the North Carolina Utilities Commission confirmed the reasons to The Charlotte Observer.

Why natural gas bills have spiked

▪ Higher usage: This is the most significant reason why bills climb, Piedmont spokesman Jason Wheatley said in an email to the Observer, “and colder weather typically increases the amount of natural gas that a residential customer consumes.

“Many customers are experiencing December bills being 2 or 3 times higher than their November bill,” he said. “November was a particularly warm month in North Carolina. Charlotte had 26 days of highs above 60 degrees in November, with 14 of those days in the mid-70s and one day that reached 82 degrees.

“The abrupt return to seasonal weather made a stark difference in customer bills,” he said.

Past Decembers have been far warmer, said Julie Perry, accounting manager for the natural gas division of the N.C. Utilities Commission Public Staff. “We’ve had Christmas where we’ve been in shorts,” she said.

The average temperature in December was 43.5 degrees, which includes the temperature throughout each day, not just the highs or lows, said meteorologist Andrew Kimball of the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C..

The Nest Learning Thermostat’s third generation has a larger screen and a slimmer profile. (Tyler Lizenby/CNET/TNS) Tyler Lizenby TNS

That was 1.1 degrees above the 30-year average temperature in December, he said. Still, December 2019 was far warmer at 47.5 degrees on average, Kimball said.

▪ The pandemic: Many people who might have lowered their thermostat during the day when they were away at work are now working from home, Wheatley said. “The colder temperatures in December may have been where that increased daytime usage came into play for the first time for many customers,” he said.

Because of the pandemic, only 10% to 15% of offices in Charlotte were occupied by employees at the end of December, the Observer previously reported, citing Brian Landes, director of research for the Carolinas with commercial real estate firm JLL.

A few tenants in uptown left their leases, including the Observer, but most kept their offices.

Statewide, 38.3% of people responding to the latest bi-weekly U.S. Census “pulse survey” said they are working from home, according to Chuck McShane, senior vice president of business analytics and data for the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

The latest survey was for the Jan. 4-18 period, he said. The survey is not broken down by industry or city, he said.

▪ Rise in wholesale cost of natural gas: The wholesale cost of natural gas increased 50% in November, according to Neha Patel, an engineer with the energy division of the N.C. Utilities Commission Public Staff. Utilities directly pass on that cost to customers, she said.

“We pass through to customers the commodity cost of natural gas 1:1 without any markup from the company,” Piedmont’s Wheatley said in his email.

“For the majority of 2020, North Carolina customers benefited from a lower cost of natural gas, which had decreased from $2.25 to $2 per dekatherm in January 2020, and bills were lowered accordingly.”

In November, he said, the benchmark price of natural gas jumped from $2 to $2.50 per dekatherm, which is how natural gas is measured.

▪ Tax credit expires: Piedmont and other public utilities were required to pass along savings to their customers from federal tax reform that slashed what companies paid on their profits from 35 percent to 21 percent, the Observer reported in 2018.

Piedmont offered credit on customer bills over 13 months, according to Wheatley. The credit expired on Dec. 1, Patel said.

All of the reasons joined together in leaving customers with higher bills, Patel said.

The factors contributed to an increase of about 17.7% on bills from December 2019 to December 2020, according to Wheatley.

“However, to put this into perspective, in a comparison of December 2017 to December 2020, residential rates increased a modest 0.3% over the three-year period,” he said.

Help paying your natural gas bill





Those struggling to pay their bills can arrange to pay off their outstanding balance over time, according to Piedmont.

▪ Log into your piedmontng.com account to make such arrangements, or call 800-752-7504 between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays.

▪ Community action agencies can help get you financial support from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Crisis Intervention Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

▪ Crisis Assistance Ministry offers curbside emergency rent and utility financial help for Mecklenburg County residents at 500-A Spratt St. in Charlotte, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. weekdays. Details: (704) 371-3001; CrisisAssistance.org.

Colder weather sticking around

Charlotte is in for another bout of cold weather through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The low early Wednesday was expected to plummet to 25 degrees, and early Thursday only a degree higher, according to the NWS forecast for Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

While Friday morning’s low is expected to reach 40 degrees, a low of 32 is forecast early Saturday, 33 early Sunday and 24 early Monday.

Observer news partner WBTV’s 10-day forecast shows freezing to sub-freezing overnights, including 20 degrees late Sunday to early Monday.