Atrium gives new look at Charlotte medical school. We’ll find out its location soon.

Atrium Health released new renderings for a planned Charlotte medical school on Tuesday, while promising more information on the school’s location next month.

Atrium Health officially combined with Wake Forest Baptist Health, including the Wake Forest School of Medicine, in October. The partnership will bring a medical school to Charlotte — the largest city in the U.S. without a four-year medical school, according to Atrium.

The new rendering shows an outside view of the campus, complete with a gleaming tower, large walkways and a fountain area.

In March, Atrium will unveil the location for the new school, Atrium CEO Gene Woods said in a hospital Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

Atrium has not yet disclosed a cost for the medical school project.

Atrium Health released a new look at the four-year medical school coming to Charlotte. Courtesy of Atrium Health

COVID changes plans

The COVID-19 pandemic has already changed plans for the medical school, Woods said.

Atrium is working with companies to develop telehealth strategies and simulation training for students, building on what the hospital system has learned through the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

The medical school could launch with 3,200 students across 100 programs and 1,600 faculty members, Woods said in August, when Atrium gave a first look at renderings of the school.

The Atrium-Wake Forest Baptist partnership was announced in April 2019. The combined health system has over 70,000 employees, 42 hospitals and more than 1,500 care locations, according to Atrium.