‘A huge deal.’ Charlotte area bars, restaurants, sports sites applaud looser COVID rules

Charlotte bars and restaurants are feeling major relief Wednesday, following Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement he is allowing bars to start serving people inside again and extending late-night alcohol sales.

The latest moves come as Charlotte and North Carolina are seeing COVID-19 metrics continue to stabilize since the start of the year, and over 1 million people have received at least one vaccine dose.

“We’re excited. I think the bar community, in general, will feel a big sigh of relief,” said Larisa Yanicak, beverage director for Backstage Lounge at Southbound on South Boulevard.

Under the updated executive order:

▪ The alcohol sales cutoff at restaurants and bars will be extended from 9 p.m to 11 p.m. And, bars will be able to open indoors at 30% capacity or 250 people, whichever is less. The order takes effect Friday at 5 p.m. and lasts until March 26.

▪ Outdoor amphitheaters and concert venues can reopen at 30% capacity. That would be welcome news for PNC Music Pavilion in north Charlotte.

▪ The statewide curfew for all non-essential travel of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. also is expiring, so restaurants and bars will be able to extend their hours.

▪ More spectators will be allowed at high school, college and professional sports events. The number allowed will depend on the venue size. Arenas with a capacity of as many as 5,000 people will be able to open with up to 15% capacity, as long as they follow safety protocols.

The new guideline for sporting events means the Coca-Cola 600 race events May 28-30 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will include fans at limited 30% capacity with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, the Concord speedway said in a statement.

“The energy and excitement of our fans is what fuels our sport,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “While the grandstands won’t be full, being able to share this historic event with thousands of fans in person is a big step in the right direction.“

The latest stay-at-home order was set to expire Sunday. This is the fifth time North Carolina’s Phase 3 coronavirus restrictions have been extended in some form since Oct. 2, even as COVID-19 vaccinations are underway.

“We have reason for hope in North Carolina,” Cooper said. “All the metrics that we measure are continuing to stabilize.” He also cited the continuing vaccine rollout as a cause for optimism.

And he emphasized the need to keep wearing masks and social distancing.

Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s coronavirus executive order restrictions, Charlotte bars and restaurants, Billy Sunday at Optimist Hall shown, will now be able to seat indoors at 30% capacity and sell alcohol until 11 p.m. Matthias Merges CharlotteFive file photo

‘Enjoy the experience’

Extending alcohol sales until 11 p.m. will mean less stress on bartenders, Yanicak said. The South End bar has been open only from 5 to 9 p.m. and is a small space, she said.

“We only have a short amount of time to get people in, and not shove them out the door,” Yanicak said. “It will let more people come in and try us out, and people can sit and enjoy the experience.”

Backstage Lounge is a speakeasy but Yanicak said it operates like a restaurant because it’s part of South 48 complex and sells more food than alcohol.

‘It could turn it around’

Over at Optimist Hall on North Brevard Street, extended serving hours could “make or break” The Spindle Bar and Billy Sunday, said Stephanie Andrews, who manages the two cocktail bars.

“It’s been really tough, and we depend on those late-night hours,” she said. “It’s a huge deal. It could turn it around for us.”

She said revenue during the pandemic has been down about 30% to 40% each month compared to sales a year ago at The Spindle Bar, which opened in fall 2019. The 1,450-square-foot Billy Sunday cocktail lounge opened just before the pandemic in February a year ago.

Normally, The Spindle Bar can seat about 18 people but during the pandemic has shifted mostly to to-go. Andrews said customers can take a drink and walk around Optimist Hall and also order cocktails to take home.

In December, North Carolina eased its state liquor laws to allow packaging mixed drinks for takeout. She hopes the governor will continue to allow sales of cocktails to go beyond the March 31 deadline, saying “it’s a great option for us.”

“The restrictions for us have really kind of limited what we can do for business. But we’re understanding that because we want to make sure everyone is safe and healthy,” Andrew said. “We’re going to roll with the punches, that’s the only thing we’ve been able to do so far.”

‘Any little bit helps’

Although Mimosa Grill in uptown Charlotte isn’t a nightspot, executive chef Thomas Marlow said the extended alcohol sales and curfew ending will make an impact.

“We have noticed on Saturday nights, people want to come out later,” he said. “Any loosening of restrictions is always going to be a positive, for sure.”

It will also mean being able to seat more people and not having to turn people away from the 9,000-square-foot restaurant because without the curfew, the restaurant can stay open later.

“I don’t want to jinx that we’re at the light at the end of the tunnel, it’s been a crazy 12 months, Marlow said.

It’s ‘amazing’

Cooper’s announcement also was welcome news to Jackie DeLoach, owner of Hattie’s Tap & Tavern on The Plaza.

“Having people inside is really big for us,” DeLoach said Wednesday ahead of Cooper’s announcement.

“The possibility that we could be open (indoors) is amazing.”

COVID numbers

The update comes as the state is seeing its lowest COVID-19 related case numbers and hospitalizations since November following pandemic highs in January.

As of Tuesday, 10,965 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

But three months into immunizations, only 54,022 residents in Mecklenburg, or 8.7% of the population have gotten both injections of the COVID-19 shots in a county of more than 1 million people.

And as of Tuesday, roughly 96,850 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Mecklenburg County

The latest County Alert System shows the fewest red counties since the start of the system. The COVID-19 community alert system started in November categorizing counties into three tiers of community spread, with red being critical.

Mecklenburg County moved into the orange zone — reporting “substantial community spread.” That means Mecklenburg County is improving from late December, when the county first moved into the red zone, with “critical community spread” of the coronavirus.

This is a developing story

Reporter Hannah Smoot and the (Raleigh) News & Observer contributed